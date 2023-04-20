Pearpop Beauty: A Limited Edition Beauty Line from Pearpop

Pearpop harnesses its community of nearly 225,000 creators to promote Pearpop Beauty across all platforms
Creator Economy startup Pearpop has launched a new limited-edition beauty brand
Pearpop is setting the new standard in creator marketing – giving beauty brands the unprecedented ability to collaborate with creators at scale to drive real and predictable business results.”
— Alex Morrison, Pearpop CMO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearpop, the highly-awarded Creator Economy startup, has launched “Pearpop Drops” – a campaign featuring a lineup of limited-edition product creations to illustrate the company’s unique power to harness influencers to get the world talking about any brand, even ones that literally don’t exist.
Pearpop Beauty is a new beauty and cosmetics brand launching Thursday, April 20th with an integrated creator marketing campaign anchored by prominent TikTok and Instagram creator Sonali Khan (TikTok, 545K Followers: @beautybysonalii) who will feature the beauty products on her Instagram account.
Founded in early 2021, Pearpop has experienced a meteoric rise over the past two years, even as other Creator Economy companies have faltered. Dubbed the “Airbnb of the Creator Economy” by Forbes, Pearpop helps a community of 200,000+ social media creators earn a living doing what they love, while giving brands instant and direct access to collaborate with relevant, authentic, brand-safe creators.
To showcase its ability to drive real results for brands, Pearpop created a range of pop-culture relevant products and are using Pearpop’s community of influencers to launch them on social media -- all at once, on the same day.
"Pearpop is setting the new standard in creator marketing – giving beauty brands the unprecedented ability to collaborate with creators at scale to drive real and predictable business results. We created Pearpop Beauty to prove we can make any brand famous and drive real results in the beauty category.” Said Alex Morrison, CMO of Pearpop.
Pearpop Beauty launches on April 20 with an integrated campaign across the TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube platforms globally. To see the full range of Pearpop product creations, visit http://drops.pearpop.com.
ABOUT PEARPOP:
Pearpop, the leading Creator Marketing Platform, is revolutionizing the way creators and brands collaborate. With a community of over 200,000 creators and counting, Pearpop is dedicated to helping creators earn a living doing what they love, while providing brands with instant and direct access to relevant, authentic, and brand-safe creators across all major social media platforms. In 2022, Pearpop was recognized as “Best Influencer Marketing Platform” by DIGIDAY and named to FAST COMPANY’s “Most Innovative Companies” List in Social Media. www.pearpop.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.