ClearML Launches New Features and Announces Q1 Momentum & Partnerships Amid Heightened Demand for Machine Learning

The open-source MLOps solution officially launches new features for continuous machine learning to meet rising demand across global markets

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open-source, end-to-end platform for continuous machine learning, today announced new features and milestones in revenue, user base, and partnerships.

With MLOps spending expected to surge in 2023 (source: https://clear.ml/blog/mlops-in-2023/) ClearML saw tremendous record growth and demand for the company’s open-source MLOps platform in the first quarter of this year, with more than 150,000 Data Scientists and Machine Learning Practitioners now using ClearML, along with more than 1,300 enterprise companies worldwide. The success was powered by several key product innovations, including the launch of ClearML Reports (link: https://clear.ml/blog/introducing-clearml-reports/) which makes it easy to create and share real-time reports within ClearML as well as connect to third-party editors such as Confluence, Monday, Notion, Colab (Jupyter), and others using embed code.

ClearML also released new functionality called the “Sneak Peek” app. Powered by Gradio (https://gradio.app/) and Streamlit (https://streamlit.io/) directly within ClearML, this new functionality gives ClearML enterprise customers the ability to deploy an application directly from their development environment so that product management and business stakeholders can preview their ML model results before experiments are finished and provide real-time feedback while they are still in development – vastly shortening the ML lifecycle feedback loop.

Along with ClearML’s impressive new product features and user growth, the company partnered with several leading companies in the industry, including:

NVIDIA, becoming certified to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise and integrating with the latest NVIDIA TAO Toolkit release. More information: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/620529892/clearml-certified-to-run-nvidia-ai-enterprise-software-suite and https://clear.ml/blog/nvidia-tao-clearml-tutorial/.

Genesis Cloud, bringing their 100% green energy Compute Instance available to ClearML users for the lowest cost for training. More info: https://clear.ml/blog/consumer-gpus-vs-datacenter-gpus-for-cv-the-surprising-cost-effective-winner/

Integration with Ultralytics’ YOLOv8, the uncontested best model and repository for object detection, segmentation, or classification. Watch how: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLcC7m3bCes

Tzag Elita, bundling ClearML’s end-to-end suite of machine learning tools with Tzag Elita’s servers and workstations, to create a seamless experience for users in the HPC & AI industry. More information is here: https://clear.ml/blog/tzag-elita-and-clearml-powering-the-future-of-ai-workflows/.

Also for the first time, the company is offering ClearML for Academia, giving professors, educators, students, and researchers unlimited seats when using the free, open source version of ClearML’s end-to-end MLOps platform. The offering enables academic users and researchers to manage projects within a single account and dashboard, providing built-in orchestration, allowing them to automate processes and work more efficiently and easily manage compute resources. Students and universities interested in learning more about ClearML for Academia can learn more by visiting the company’s GitHub page here: https://github.com/allegroai/clearml-server

“We are thrilled to see such continued tremendous growth and adoption of ClearML in the first part of 2023,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-Founder and CEO of ClearML. “Our open-source, end-to-end MLOps platform is proving to be a game-changer for organizations looking to streamline their machine learning workflows at scale. As we continue to add new features and capabilities to ClearML, we are confident that we will continue meeting the ever-increasing market demand for more advanced, unified, and comprehensive MLOps solutions.”

About ClearML

ClearML is a unified, open-source platform for continuous machine learning (ML), trusted by forward-thinking Data Scientists, ML Engineers, DevOps, and decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration through data management and scheduling, followed by provisioning and serving -- to achieve the fastest time to ML production, fastest time to value, and increased performance. In this way, ClearML accelerates ML adoption across business units, helping companies reach their revenue potential and materialize their ML investments. With thousands of deployments and a vibrant, engaged community, ClearML is transforming the ML space -- bridging software, machine learning, and automation. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.