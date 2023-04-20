Highlands Collective Celebrates Loiter Gallery Event with Attendee Participation Fun and Opening Night Sales

The Highlands Collective event at Loiter Galleries in Long Beach, CA garnered fun for attendees and sales for the artists and gallery.
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Go Flower Yourself!”, was the happy refrain heard throughout the night when The Highlands Collective opened its latest event at Loiter Galleries in March. The fun revolved around the work of the artist eNUf, whose iconic Finger Flower was featured in paintings, sculptures, photos—and finger puppets guests could use to invite friends, attendees and a roving video camera to “go flower themselves” to participate in creating art at the event.
“Everyone who came had a blast engaging in the art with the puppets,” mused Ian McIlvaine, Executive Director of the Highlands Collective.
“Which was the intent. Our mission is to make gallery events fun and participatory, along with reacting to the art on the wall. Art is life—it’s about enjoying the moment. In our mind, art is not a spectator sport. It’s one for everyone to play”.
The event featured the latest works from all four artists of The Highlands Collective include TIA, KANSEL and William in addition to eNUf. Each artist brought their distinctive style and unique perspective to the event, creating a swirling milieu of invigorating thoughts and emotions. These included the smart contemporary stylings of TIA, the humor, satire and parody of KANSEL, the classic eternal beauty of William and the gritty streetcore of eNUf.
Most importantly, the event delivered sales of original art for the artist and the gallery. “Everyone was thrilled,” Mr. McIlvaine enthused. “Two pieces had red dots next to them when the opening night’s event concluded,” he continues. “That’s a first for this gallery, and a glowing sign the artists in the Highlands Collective are resonating with people”.
“There’s much more to come from this group. More thought-provoking art and participatory events to provide a rewarding time for attendees, artists and galleries alike,” Mr. McIlvaine asserts. “So stay tuned”.
The Highlands Collective is a group of carefully selected artists who came together in 2022 in Southern California, to create art that is relevant to the times and to invite the viewer to participate in, rather than simply attend, gallery events. All the artists have attended the finest art schools, most on scholarships. They have studied with the contemporary masters and are exceptionally well versed in art history. All the artists in the Highlands Collective have been chosen based on their craft and their firmly held belief that the art they produce is the hero—not the artist. Their art has been acquired by collectors around the country.
Contact
Ian McIlvaine
The Highlands Collective
+1 714-915-7148
email us here