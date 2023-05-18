Grand Tongo Unveils Innovative Picaridin-Based Insect Repellent Collection for Town & Jungle Protection
Say goodbye to DEET and embrace the future of insect repellents with Grand Tongo's new, powerful and family-friendly collection of Picaridin-based repellents.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Tongo, an innovator in consumer products, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Town & Jungle Protection insect repellent. This new collection features a DEET alternative, Picaridin-based insect repellent that Repels Bugs, Not People and promises to redefine the way consumers protect themselves from pests while enjoying the great outdoors.
The Town & Jungle Protection collection is the culmination of Grand Tongo's tireless efforts to provide a superior insect repellent that not only offers long-lasting protection but also meets the demands of modern consumers. With four sophisticated fragrance options designed by a renowned scent expert with 30+ years of experience and one fragrance- free formula, the collection caters to a variety of personal preferences without sacrificing efficacy.
As the demand for DEET alternatives grows, Grand Tongo's innovative Picaridin-based formula delivers. But what is Picaridin anyways? It’s a powerful active ingredient that is gentle on the skin, non-greasy, and virtually odorless, making it an ideal choice for those who want effective protection without the drawbacks associated with traditional DEET-based repellents.
The Town & Jungle Protection collection boasts several key benefits, including:
1. DEET Alternative: As a Picaridin-based repellent, it’s designed to not cause skin irritation This makes it an excellent choice that is gentle on skin.
2. 12 Hour Protection: Long-lasting formula allows for worry-free uninterrupted protection from biting insects..
3. Quick-Drying Clean-Feel: The unique formula dries quickly on the skin, leaving behind a clean, non-greasy feel. This makes the repellent a pleasure to wear, as users won't be burdened by the sticky residue often associated with traditional insect repellents.
4. Continuous Spray: Applicator makes it easy to apply the repellent evenly and efficiently. This user-friendly design saves time and ensures consistent coverage for optimal protection.
5. Family Friendly: Grand Tongo's insect repellent is formulated with the entire family in mind. Its gentle, non- irritating formula is suitable for children and adults alike, making it the perfect choice for family outings, vacations, and everyday use.
6. Vanishing Scents: These scents are designed to be subtle and disappear shortly after application, ensuring that users don't feel as though they are wearing perfume. With four custom scents and one fragrance-free option, there is a perfect choice for anyone’s taste.
Cody H Johnson, Founder and CEO of Grand Tongo, partnered with Mike Boone, Founder of Cremo Company, who adheres to the guiding principle of "creating superior functioning products and presenting them in beautiful, timeless packaging.” Together, they have developed the Town & Jungle Protection line, which they are thrilled to introduce to the market. “It's our pleasure to provide our customers with high-quality, innovative products that enhance their outdoor experiences," said Cody H Johnson. "We believe that our new Picaridin-based insect repellent line achieves this, offering unparalleled protection without the downsides of traditional DEET-based repellents."
The Town & Jungle Protection collection is set to transform the insect repellent industry, offering a fresh and innovative alternative to DEET-based repellents. With its powerful Picaridin formula, elevated scent options, and beautiful family-friendly design, a repellent has never been been so appealing. #SprayFearlessly
