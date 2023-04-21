Earth Day 2023 : Journalists -Producers - Drive time D.J's - Environmentalists- Nature-Podcasts

Earth Day: Author C.S Goldsmith Weighs In : Approaching Point of No Return- Tipping Points Could Topple like Dominos
Major ecological "Tipping Points" are hanging over civilization like the sword of Damocles.”
— C.S Goldsmith
LAS VEGAS, NV, US, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Major shifts in traditional climate patterns are likely to disrupt major interconnected tipping points that combined could have an existential effect on many species including our own. A continuing rise in temperature from GHG gases could create a domino effect of cascading calamities that could overwhelm civilization’s ability to adapt to the dramatic changes. There may be as little have as little as until the end of this decade to change our current climate trajectory. The world needs to act urgently to address the problem and find a solution.
Total Greenhouse gas “GHG” emissions by adding in all the major greenhouse gases Like Methane and Nitrous Oxide along with Co2 is at approximately 516 ppm. Scientists have believed that beyond 550 PPM of GHG in the atmosphere is potentially a point of no return beyond which may enter irreversible uncontrollable runaway climate change. That leaves the planet with just 34 PPB left in the GHG budget before risking triggering one or more of of nine crucial tipping points. Tipping just one of these nine major tipping points would change the world from a bountiful friend to a lethal foe. These major tipping points are:
1. The (AMOC) The Meridional Overturning Circulation that has already slowed down by 15 % and could slow down or even stop triggering ice age conditions almost overnight like “The Day After Tomorrow’ movie.
2. The collapse of The Greenland Ice sheet. F A new study shows that the collapse of the Greenland Ice sheet could occur at our present temperature levels of .08 to 1.3 Celsius , currently the world wide temperature at 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer and even a small fraction of a degree in increased warming makes tipping the Ice sheet much more Likely.
3.Tropical reef die off is already occurring in many parts of the world and accelerating, some countries have experienced 50% loss of their coral reefs in a matter of months. loosing the world coral reefs, would lose the incubator for life in the oceans and put at grave risk hundreds of millions of people around the world who depend on the ocean for their food and lively hood.
4. The Amazon Forrest is experiencing much greater stress. Farmers and ranchers are clearing tens of thousands of hectares of the Amazon Forest to make way for grazing cattle to supply the hamburger and meat production industry. Large drying patches in the northern Amazon are already transitioning into a Savanna like state.
5. Abrupt permafrost thawing is accelerating at a rapid rate. Scientists call it a potential Eco-Bomb; if just part of the 1400 Gigatons (1 Gigaton = 1000 billion tons) that is currently trapped in the frozen tundra of Russia’s Siberia, Alaska, Canada and the Antarctic with an additional 60 billion tons of frozen Methane located in the shallow seas around the world, even a small percentage of the total amount of Methane released into the atmosphere could quickly spike up temperatures to beyond humans’ ability to survive. which is somewhere between 8 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. on average hotter.
6. The Thwaites Glacier dubbed the “Doomsday Glacier” is roughly the size of Florida is melting rapidly in unexpected ways. Thwaites Glacier acts as cork holding back the massive glacier on land, providing an important defense against catastrophic seal level rise of at least 2 ft or more worldwide. Two feet of sea level rise in a short time would devastate coastal communities around the entire world.
Erin Pettit, a glaciologist from the University of Oregon says at the surface of the massive glacier looks stable but underneath the ices surface is a rolling fractured landscape that could fall apart in five or six different ways.
These Ice sheets like the Greenland Ice Sheet and the Eastern Antarctica Ice shelf are interconnected and if they fail, they would raise sea levels would rise of 10 feet or more in a short span of a time, putting tens of millions of people in the US alone; below the high tide line.
Tipping even just one major tipping point and the whole ecological system could follow one by one and overwhelm society’s ability and resources to respond. For this reason our politicians and major international corporations must act urgently and treat dangerous Climate Change as the "Climate Crisis Emergency" that it really is .
Climate Change needs to be given a urgent top priority.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
C. Scott Goldsmith
Sustainability Systems Inc.
+1 800-713-4628
email us here