Innovative Designs Receives Patent for Propriety Process With Low Density Foam

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Designs (IVDN) is pleased to announce that on April 11, 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent # 11,623.375 B2 defining our proprietary process for forming closed and evacuated cell expanded low density foam is entitled to patent protection. The USPTO first issued in January 2023 a Notice of Allowance and the patent was issued accordingly.



Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, “This is a key milestone and validation for our Insultex® insulation. Now that this patent is in place, we anticipate unprecedented growth into apparel and many other markets.”

Disclaimer - Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov .



Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com