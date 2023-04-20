Cheddar Up Expands Its Offering with Sign Ups Feature

Users can now collect payments, information, and sign ups seamlessly in one place.
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheddar Up, the leading software platform that helps group organizers easily collect payments and information, is pleased to announce the expansion of its robust product line with a new Sign Up feature set. This new offering will join Cheddar Up’s existing lineup, and provide users with a comprehensive solution for everything they need for successful group management: from collecting payments and information to managing sign ups seamlessly in one place.
“We’re thrilled to launch our newest feature – Sign Ups – which expands our current ‘form’ offering," said Nichole Montoya , Co-Founder and CEO of Cheddar Up. "This powerful tool fits naturally with the needs of our customers and we know it will be a great asset for them to continue to streamline their efforts.”
Cheddar Up's Sign Ups feature makes it easier than ever before for group organizers to efficiently manage their organization's activities. It provides a simple yet powerful way for users to collect sign ups and payments in one platform. With Sign Ups, Cheddar Up is setting itself apart from other similar platforms by offering all facets of the feature set in its free plan while incorporating a user-first experience focused on elegance and simplicity.
Cheddar Up Sign Ups offer robust benefits for users including:
Two sign up types – “Sign Up Schedule” and “Sign Up List”.
The use of Sign Ups in conjunction with collecting payment or as a standalone page, giving flexibility and accessibility to its users.
Features like reminders, commenting (public or private), unlimited dates and times, and settings for when a participant can edit or delete a sign up.
The launch of Sign Ups marks yet another exciting milestone in Cheddar Up's growth story as it continues its mission of providing simple-to-use solutions for groups everywhere. Thanks to the latest launch, it's never been easier for group organizers to do what they do best, headache-free: bring people together.
About Cheddar Up:
Cheddar Up helps group organizers collect payments and forms online, for free. Every day groups find and use Cheddar Up in new and creative ways to collect payments and information from their communities. Membership fees, HOA dues, tuition, spirit wear, troop dues, group gifts, after-school programs, events, fundraisers and beyond. Organizers can create a page for anything in minutes. Cheddar Up offers communities seamless online payments they can make from anywhere. No instructions, app or account necessary. Cheddar Up’s purpose-built platform has the features group organizers need, including robust tracking and reporting, fundraising and ecommerce add-ons, messaging, forms, waivers, sign ups, point of sale, year-over-year hand off and more.
