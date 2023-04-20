Bipartisan House Resolution and Caucus Refocus Attention on Decades Woman’s Struggle for Democratic Republic in Iran

Deliberate gas attacks agains schoolgirls began in November 2022 Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee Speaks House Press Conference on H.Res.100, February, 2023

The bipartisan resolution condemns the international poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, which it aptly terms, “the Daughters of the Iranian Revolution"

Protests are rooted in the more than four decades of organized resistance against the Iranian dictatorship, which have been led by women” — House Resolution 310

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Organization of Iranian American Communities welcomes the introduction today of H.Res.310 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bipartisan resolution condemns the international poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, which it aptly terms, “the Daughters of the Iranian Revolution,” and calls for “transparent accountability” for its perpetrators.The Resolution is sponsored by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and lead Republican sponsor, Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC). It condemns the deliberate gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran and the suppression of pro-democracy protesters and calls for transparent accountability for all killings of protests by Iranian regime security forces. The measure also calls on the U.S. Government to initiate, “a formal process for an independent investigation” on these attacks and urges the United States to work with the United Nations to send an independent fact-finding mission to Iran. H.Res.310 also urges the U.S. government to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to prepare a transparent and independent report to Congress about these atrocities.More than 5,000 schoolgirls at dozens of schools in nearly all of Iran’s 31 provinces have now been attacked by the poison gas since November 2022. The resolution correctly asserts that the waves of inhumane chemical attacks against schoolgirls began shortly after nationwide protests erupted in Iran in September 16, 2022 following the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa (Zhina) Amini by the Iranian ‘‘morality police.’’ H.Res.310 points to leadership of women in Iran uprising, referencing a history of resistance and a pedigree of resistance. This resistance for a democratic republic, has for over 40 years, been led by Maryam Rajavi - the President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran. Accordingly, the perseverance of protests despite violent repression against women and youth demonstrate the key role women are playing in the democratic opposition to the regime and highlight also the importance of this new legislation.The large presence of young women in the these protests has clearly angered the regime, the resolution notes. It specifically references a TV speech given by the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei who had promised to punish the youth who were involved. Pointing to people’s chants of, ‘‘Death to the child-killing regime,’’ the resolution highlights the protests which have erupted in dozens of cities across Iran over the poisonings of schoolgirls. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani has said, ‘‘We’re very concerned about these allegations that girls are being deliberately targeted under what appear to be mysterious circumstances.’’ Similarly, an April 19, 2023 Amnesty International report warns that, “Millions of schoolgirls at risk of poisoning.”In stark contrast to executions and deliberate and targeted chemical attacks against girls in Iran, U.S. Congress has overwhelmingly supported the Iranian people’s desire to establish a secular, democratic, and non nuclear republic. This bipartisan resolution points to the similarity in slogans and tactics used by protesters across Iran, which it notes, reflects the organized nature of the protests and the overarching desire of the people to establish a representative Iranian republic. The measure also highlights that this sentiment is supported by a majority of the House in the 118 Congress, through H.Res.100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic in Iran and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.” H.Res.100 highlights the widespread support for Madam Rajavi and her 10-point plan for a future Iran.The Iranian women have for decades been on the frontlines of the global battle against Islamic fundamentalism and the recent targeting of schoolgirls in Iran is but the latest in a host of atrocities committed against its brave women. These atrocities include the 1988 massacre of some 30,000 political prisoners, more than 30% of whom were women and girls. The resolution notes how the regime in Iran has falsely attributed past acid attacks on women, the chain murder of writers and intellectuals, and murder of Christian priests to foreign elements and the democratic opposition. On the other hand, it elevates the slogans of protesting women inside and outside Iran, including, “with or without hijab, onward to resolution,” which reject compulsory hijab and respects women’s freedom to choose their own attire.We also applaud Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) for Co-chairing the, “The Iranian Women Congressional Caucus” (IWCC). Over the last century, Iranian women have been subject to numerous forms of discrimination and oppression, lack of representation in the political process, and robbed of choice over their public attire. In 1936, for example, Reza Shah forced women to remove their Hijab, while women are forced to a rigid mandatory dress codes under the current theocracy. We hope that the IWCC, by promoting dialogue and providing a regular flow of information, becomes a conduit with which Members of Congress are afforded relevant documentation based on a range of viewpoints, including official U.S. and other governmental sources, Iranian American community leaders, Iranian dissidents, and non-governmental organizations. We further hope this bipartisan caucus will serve as a forum in which Members of Congress may address issues and developments relating to women’s freedom and democracy in Iran, particularly given the Iranian women's vibrant struggle against single party dictatorships before and after the 1979 revolution.

