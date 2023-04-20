Prebiotics Ingredients Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2031 | Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun

The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕,𝟏𝟗𝟖.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟒,𝟑𝟏𝟑.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑%𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics, multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages drive the growth of the global prebiotics ingredients market. On the other hand, use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system of animals present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, boost overall digestive health, minimize the risk of development of diarrhea, increase the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

As per the prebiotics ingredients market forecast, on the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the coming years. Prebiotic dietary supplements are gaining significant popularity as these supplements contain pre-determined amounts of prebiotics. In addition, they are available in a powder form, which makes it easy to add in beverages or sprinkle over food.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

Key findings of the study

-> By ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,799.2 million by 2031.

-> Based on application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

-> By source, the cereals segment accounted for 38.8% of the total market share in 2020.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

-> Japan accounted for 18.1% of the market share in the global market in 2020.

