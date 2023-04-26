MediNova NY's 11th Gala to Raise Funds for Underserved Communities in Haiti
Celebrity make-up artist, Karen Dupiche, to be honored at the 2023 Medinova NY's Fundraising Gala Dinner
Join MediNova NY's 11th gala to make a difference for underserved communities in Haiti. Enjoy dinner, music, and dancing while supporting a great cause!"
While our journey to provide quality, sustainable healthcare for all in Northeastern Haiti has been long and challenging, the joy on their faces makes it all worth it.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MediNova NY is pleased to announce our 11th Gala, a fundraising event to support healthcare in underserved communities in Northeastern Haiti. This year's gala will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:00pm at the Museum of Jewish Heritage located at 36 Battery Place, New York, NY.
— Dr. Henry Paul, President and Founder of MediNova NY
MediNova NY has been supporting healthcare in Haiti for the past 13 years, with a focus on the Northeast region This year's gala proceeds will go directly to wards finishing the Philips Pavilion, which is the second building of the Caracol Urgent Care Project. The building will contain two operating rooms, a conventional radiology suite, a CT scan suite and a recovery room.
In recognition of MediNova NY's 13th year in operation, the theme for this year's gala is "Hope within a Dream." Celebrity makeup artist Karen Dupiche, actress Erika Christensen, fashion designer Aisha McShaw, and physicians Dr. Susan Beane and Dr. Purna Atluri will be among the distinguished honorees at this year's Annual MediNova NY Gala, which is anticipated to be the biggest year yet for MediNova NY. The MediNova NY Gala Committee is determined to bridge the gap and make quality healthcare accessible for everyone in Haiti The event is not just a celebration, but also an opportunity for friends and supporters to
come together and contribute to a worthy cause, as they share a commitment to giving back.
Tickets to the gala are available for purchase on the MediNova NY website. For those who are unable to attend but would still like to support the cause, donations can also be made through the website. For more information about MediNova NY's 2023 Fundraising Gala Dinner, please visit
www.medinovany.org
For Press and Media Inquiries please contact:
Ciano Joasil
2023 Gala Committee Chairman
Ciano.Joasil@ medinovany.org
917-266-4171
