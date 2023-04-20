Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,933 in the last 365 days.

After Weeks of Decline, Mortgage Rates Increase

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.39 percent.

“For the first time in over a month, mortgage rates moved up due to shifting market expectations,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Home prices have stabilized somewhat, but with supply tight and rates stuck above six percent, affordable housing continues to be a serious issue for many potential homebuyers. Unless rates drop into the mid five percent range, demand will only modestly recover.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39 percent as of April 20, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.27 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.11 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.54 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.38 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd7eca1f-4c79-447d-a4cd-3eae3f46da7c


Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 4/20/2023

You just read:

After Weeks of Decline, Mortgage Rates Increase

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more