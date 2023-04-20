Maryland’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Welcomes Confluence of States

April 20, 2023

Nation’s Largest Outdoor Recreation Organization Comes to Annapolis

Secretary Josh Kurtz and Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff welcomed outdoor recreation officials from several states. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Maryland’s Office of Outdoor Recreation this week hosted colleagues from the Confluence of States, a nationwide bipartisan organization dedicated to the growth of the outdoor recreation industry, in Annapolis.

“The Confluence of States, Office of Outdoor Recreation, and the Maryland Departments of Natural Resources and Commerce have built an incredible partnership to expand outdoor recreation in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This partnership raises awareness of all our state has to offer and will help provide Marylanders with outdoor opportunities for years to come.”

The outdoor recreation economy in Maryland generates 71,886 direct jobs, $6.6 billion in consumer spending, $3.6 billion in wages and salaries, and $6.5 billion dollars in added value to the state. Maryland’s Office of Outdoor Recreation was created to support and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and the economic benefits they produce. The Office of Outdoor Recreation was created in 2021 and joined the Confluence in 2022.

Collaborative working sessions during the Confluence included discussion on education and workforce training, stewardship of our natural resources, and opportunities for nationwide expansion. The weekend’s events also included a scenic boat ride along the Severn River and Chesapeake Bay, showcasing Maryland’s unique outdoor opportunities.

Confluence members met to discuss their work as a coordinated network prior to attending the 2023 Cap Summit in Washington, hosted by the Outdoor Industry Association. The meetings help to enhance the outdoor recreation industry on a national level.

“Bringing the Confluence of States to Maryland allowed us to host industry leaders and advance Maryland’s stewardship, conservation, and dedication to the growth of our outdoor industry,” said Executive Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Daryl Anthony. “Sharing ideas among other states can only help to improve and expand the outdoor recreational opportunities that we provide to Marylanders.”