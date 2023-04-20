Smart Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide with DeLaval, Raven, Gamaya

Stay up-to-date with Global Smart Farming Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”
— Craig Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Smart Farming market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Farming market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Farming market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Deere & Company (United States), Trimble ((United States), AGCO (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), AgJunction ((United States), Raven Industries (United States), Gamaya (Switzerland), AG Leader Technology (United States), GEA Group (Germany), Precision Planting (United States), SST Development Group (United States)
If you are a Smart Farming manufacturer and would like to check or understand the policy and regulatory proposals, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-smart-farming-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Farming market to witness a CAGR of 15.06% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Others) by Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Others) by Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Smart farming is a development that highlights the use of information and communication technology in the cyber-physical farm management cycle. New technologies such as the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing are anticipated to influence this development and introduce more robots and artificial intelligence in farming. Increasing demand for food across the world, increasing adoption of technologies in agriculture and government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques are the key factors boosting the market.
Market Trends:
• Environmental protection with the help of smart farming techniques
• Internet of Things (IoT) shaping smart farming market
Market Drivers:
• Increasing adoption of information and communication technologies in farming
• Rising government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques
• Growing demand for higher crop yield owing to increasing population
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing market opportunities in developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as China, India and Japan
• Introduction of big data in agriculture sector
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Farming Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Farming
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Deere & Company (United States), Trimble ((United States), AGCO (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), AgJunction ((United States), Raven Industries (United States), Gamaya (Switzerland), AG Leader Technology (United States), GEA Group (Germany), Precision Planting (United States), SST Development Group (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Smart Farming Market Study Table of Content
Smart Farming Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Others] in 2023
Smart Farming Market by Application/End Users [Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Others]
Global Smart Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Smart Farming Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Smart Farming (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.