Kalt Manufacturing Announces Expansion of Cybersecurity Initiatives

The impact of cyber-attacks have increased and our customers require world class Cybersecurity Initiatives to secure and protect our infrastructure

Everyone at Kalt Manufacturing is a security officer”
— Joseph Kalt, CEO of Kalt Manufacturing
CLEVELAND, OH, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalt Manufacturing announces the expansion of their Cybersecurity Initiatives to support a rapidly growing demand for control of information. “Kalt has been ITAR compliant for decades, but the frequency, magnitude, and impact of cyber-attacks have increased, and we work with several customers that require world class Cybersecurity Initiatives to secure and protect our infrastructure,” Joseph Kalt, CEO of Kalt Manufacturing. “As the threats to digital infrastructure continue to evolve and grow in sophistication, it is more important than ever that Kalt invests in the resources to protect from cyber threats. At Kalt, everyone is a security officer.

The investment includes protection of data on hardware and software applications, and the administration of controls and security for all devices. Improvements include:
• Network Security with phishing awareness
• Application security
• Password protected access to secured emails
• Password protected documents (engineering drawings and more)

Kalt has selected Calyx/Expedient to provide highly secure managed services with their interconnected network of data centers provides points of delivery in strategic locations throughout the United States for cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in world-class facilities with 24x7x365 support. Every Expedient data center maintains detailed Security and Control policies and is audited in accordance with SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI standards.

About Kalt
Kalt Manufacturing is a provides a wide range of expertise in Precision Machining, Rebuilding Services, and Engineering and includes state of the art 60,000 sq. ft. climate-controlled facility streamlined for quality and success. Customers include Aerospace, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Fuel Cell Technology, Renewable Energy, Wind Energy, Underground Mining, and more. Kalt offers key engineering solutions and utilize the most up-to-date equipment based on advanced analytics and strategic thinking to grow into the diversified and full-service manufacturing company we are today. To learn more, please visit www.kaltmfg.com or download a company brochure (link)

For more information contact: info@kaltmfg.com

Pam Reindel
Kalt Manufacturing
+1 440-327-2102
info@kaltmfg.com
