THE LIONESS DEN FEATURING DENISE SHAWN EL "CHASITY" VIDEO RELEASE BIRTHDAY PARTY

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lioness Den Hosts Curated Night of Synesthesia
Philly Alternative Afrobeat Latin Collective, The Lioness Den, is hosting an all-inclusive video release celebration at JJ Mallon’s 36 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 during the Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Denise Shawn El, creator of The Lioness Den, announced today the largest curated night of music in the collective’s history. The extensive line-up features stylings of reggaeton, latin, hip hop, afrobeat and is certain to light up the dance floor. Food will be catered by Niecy Throws Down in honor of Denise Shawn El’s birthday. The synesthesia is brought together by the sounds, smells, snacks, sights and spiritual sensations.
Performance Details:
Denise Shawn El and The Lioness Den (Roshawn Chism, JC Stiles, and Omyra Lynn)
Ja Rajeem
I Yahn I Arkestra
Drew da Picture
Latin X
Ashanti Doll
Chanj
Ichi Right
Platnum
Blessa
“The Lioness Den brought me back to music after the pandemic. Experiencing the magic of their performance was what my soul needed to reignite my passion for live music.” said Megabyte Widholm.
“Love is the universal law of truly living authentically as yourself. Music is the first religion that always brings souls closer together. Coming together through food, family, and music can heal a nation. And, I'm always excited to break bread. #Niecythrowsdown” said Denise Shawn El, singer.
About The Lioness Den
Founded by rising R&B jazz funk singer and producer, Denise Shawn El, The Lioness Den is committed to moving your mood, improving your attitude and grooving your soul with rhythms and scintillating vibes hearkening from Africa to Harlem, to Jamaica to Philadelphia.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.