Gradient MSP Synthesize platform introduces integration with PowerDMARC

Partners utilizing PowerDMARC’s Email Authentication Platform will now be able to easily and accurately reconcile their monthly billing
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient MSP today announces a new integration with PowerDMARC, an email security SaaS platform with a comprehensive suite of email authentication solutions, which will speed billing reconciliation for PowerDMARC partners.
“We welcome PowerDMARC partners to the Gradient Synthesize universe,” says Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. “This integration will speed up and simplify their billing reconciliation tasks, letting them focus on serving their customers and growing their business.”
PowerDMARC simplifies domain security management for MSPs
The integration will support PowerDMARC partners who make use of its Email Authentication Platform. The platform helps combat email spoofing, business email compromise, email impersonation, and phishing attacks. It offers hosted DMARC, DKIM, BIMI and MTA-STS to minimize the time and effort involved in protocol setup and management for MSPs. Partners enjoy a decrease of fraud by email by over 99% and an improved email deliverability of 10% over time, while taking advantage of simplified and human-readable DMARC aggregate and forensic report data and scheduled reports that can be shared across an organization, among other benefits.
"We are so excited to be part of the integration eco-system of Gradient MSP! PowerDMARC's integration with Gradient delivers an automated billing experience that is hassle-free and streamlined, making it easier than ever for MSPs to manage their billing” says Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.
Synthesize: making MSP’s back offices run better
Gradient created the Synthesize platform to help MSPs spend less time on the back-office tasks of billing reconciliation and alert monitoring, and more time growing and strengthening their business. MSPs using the Billing module can save 10+ hours in the first month of using the platform – and discover an average of $1,200 MRR that they’ve been leaving on the table. That’s revenue earned but unrecovered from customers. Between the time (and money) saved by automating reconciliation and the value of revenue recovered, MSPs are stronger, more financially resilient, and have more time to focus on providing value to their customers when they use Synthesize.
The Synthesize platform is trusted by almost 900 MSP companies to streamline their back-office operations. It currently integrates with 18 vendors with new vendors added to the platform regularly. The company recently released Custom Integration functionality, allowing MSPs to easily build their own integrations with vendors, immediately increasing the opportunity to bring their entire tech stack into Synthesize, while also allowing MSPs to further customize how they view and use their data within the platform.
Pricing
Get started with the Synthesize platform at no cost to connect to a standard integration like PowerDMARC's. Gradient’s pricing starts at $199/month, making it affordable for even the smallest MSP to take advantage of reconciliation automation. Learn more on our pricing page.
Webinar
Join us May 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT as we showcase the new CyberHoot integration with the Synthesize platform. See how quickly and easily you can get connected, synched, and on your way to time and money saved! Register here.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC helps organizations protect their domain name and emails from spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. They provide a suite of email authentication protocols like DMARC, Hosted, Hosted DKIM, Hosted BIMI, Hosted MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT to help organizations combat cyber attacks. The PowerDMARC platform is MSP/MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2 and ISO27001 certified. powerdmarc.com
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. meetgradient.com
For more information or to set up media interviews, please contact:
Maitham Al Lawati
CEO
PowerDMARC
maitham@powerdmarc.com
Marie Davis
Director, Marketing
Gradient MSP
Marie.Davis@meetgradient.com
