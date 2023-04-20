Air Filtration Media Market Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The air filtration media market size is expected to reach $ 5,347.6 million in 2026, At a CAGR of 5.0% Forecast by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Filtration Media Market refers to the market for materials used in air filters that are designed to remove impurities and contaminants from the air. These materials can include a range of products such as activated carbon, synthetic fibers, natural fibers, glass fibers, and ceramic filters.

The global air filtration media market size is expected to reach $5,347.6 million in 2026, from $3,573.0 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players in the global Air Filtration Media Market include:

3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Air filters, Inc., Berry, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Donaldson company, Inc., Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Innovatec, Irema, Johns Manville, Lydall, P. H. Glatfelter Company, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.

The demand for air filtration media has increased in recent years, driven by concerns about indoor air quality and the negative health effects of pollutants in the air. This has led to a rise in the use of air filters in a variety of settings, including homes, offices, hospitals, and industrial facilities.

The market for air filtration media is segmented by type, application, and region. The different types of air filtration media include mechanical filters, electrostatic filters, and hybrid filters. The applications for air filtration media include HVAC systems, automotive air filters, industrial air filters, and others.

Geographically, the air filtration media market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for air filtration media, driven by the growing demand for air filters in China and India.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Air Filtration Media market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Air Filtration Media market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

