Swiss Innovation: Ecospeed's CO2 Accounting Software Revolutionizes Decarbonization Efforts in Hospitals

With Ecospeed's software, hospitals can easily capture their CO2 emissions according to the GHG Protocol

Empowering Hospitals to Reduce Carbon Emissions: Ecospeed's Breakthrough Software Enables Effective Decarbonization Strategies and Compliance with CSR Reporting

ZURüCK, SWITERLAND, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Ecospeed AG is paving the way for hospitals globally to identify areas for CO2 reduction and effectively implement decarbonization strategies with their groundbreaking greenhouse gas accounting software.

Ecospeed AG is currently developing software for the greenhouse gas accounting of hospitals according to the principles of the GHG Protocol. This will enable hospital operators to not only comply with future CSR reporting obligations but also identify areas for CO2 reduction and document the results of their decarbonization strategy. The development work is almost complete, and the first rollout at a hospital group is just around the corner.

Hospitals are under significant economic pressure, but like nursing facilities, they are also obliged to comply with energy-saving measures, which can have a substantial impact. A hospital bed generates roughly as many emissions as two households, making the health sector a significant contributor to emissions.

Ecospeed AG is currently developing a sector-specific software tool for the CO2 accounting of hospitals, building on its twenty years of experience in IT-supported climate accounting for buildings, municipalities, and industrial sites.

Christoph Hartmann, Managing Director of Ecospeed AG, said, "Our goal is to provide hospitals and their operating companies with an easy-to-use software for the comprehensive accounting of greenhouse gas emissions. For this task, we are building a sector-specific platform."

This tool will capture both building-specific emissions and externally sourced energy (Scope 1 and 2 according to the GHG Protocol), as well as the use of materials in hospitals (dressing materials, cleaning agents, drugs, etc.; Scope 3) and traffic-related emissions caused, for example, by employee commuting.

Christoph Hartmann explains the benefits of this platform: "Every hospital will be able to use the software to determine its individual 'Corporate Carbon Footprint.' This will enable clinics to identify areas for improvement and plan the paths to gradual decarbonization. The successes of implemented measures can then be traced based on the software. Moreover, hospitals will be able to comply with future CSR reporting obligations using this accounting and documentation."

As a pilot user, Ecospeed has won a larger hospital operator with seventeen clinic locations. According to Christoph Hartmann, initial results are already available: "There are significant differences in direct emissions, which can be attributed to the condition of the building envelope and the age and condition of the heating systems. However, Scope 3 emissions are much higher, caused primarily by purchased materials and traffic. The collected and processed data provides clear indications to the clinics of where there is potential for improvement."

