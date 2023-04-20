World Alliance of International Financial Centers welcomes new member and new Board Members in London

Brussels, 19.04.2023 –World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) welcomes EnterpriseNGR as a new member representing the Lagos Financial Center.
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, BELGIUM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) welcomes EnterpriseNGR as a new member representing the Lagos Financial Center.
As part of the Board Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting in London hosted by TheCityUK, WAIFC Board of Directors has approved EnterpriseNGR as its newest member, taking the total membership to 20 members from across the globe.
This is a significant development as it marks the fourth international financial center from the African continent to join the alliance, following Casablanca Finance City, EDB Mauritius, and Rwanda Finance. The appointment will further strengthen the collaboration between the international financial centers in the African continent and worldwide and provide access for other members to benefit from the work EnterpriseNGR are doing. This step is another milestone that demonstrates the importance of African continent in the global financial system and the commitment of the alliance to promoting cooperation and collaboration between international financial centers.
Another key decision reached as part of the board meeting included the appointments of Alya Al Zarouni (Dubai International Financial Centre) and Timur Onzhanov (Astana International Financial Centre) to the WAIFC board.
The board of directors expressed their delight in welcoming a new member to the alliance and highlighted the importance of this development in fostering closer ties between the international financial centers.
Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of WAIFC, stated:
“We would like to welcome our newest member EnterpriseNGR which will go a long way to further support our work in the African Market and create more opportunities for collaboration with our other global members. EnterpriseNGR increases our reach into the growing African market and this strengthens our purpose as an alliance. I also want to welcome our new board members and look forward to executing the projects that we agreed with them in the upcoming year given their vast experiences within their regions”
On joining the WAIFC, Obi Ibekwe – CEO, EnterpriseNGR said: “We are delighted to be admitted to full membership of WAIFC after a year as Observers. Over the last year, we have actively participated in a number of WAIFC initiatives and found tremendous value in our interactions. As an emerging financial hub in Africa, we believe that our membership in WAIFC will enable us to share best practices, learn from our peers, and contribute to the growth and development of the financial industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”
Lami Adekola – Director, Policy and Public Affairs, EnterpriseNGR: “EnterpriseNGR is committed to transforming Nigeria into a global financial centre and a destination of choice for operators and investors alike. We are thrilled to join WAIFC and be part of this outstanding network of financial centers, we look forward to contributing to the discourse and efforts at advancing the global Financial and Professional Services space.”
The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) is a non-profit association registered in Belgium, representing 27 leading international financial centers on five continents. WAIFC members are city governments, associations, and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centers.
WAIFC facilitates cooperation between its members, the exchange of best practices, and communication with the general public.
EnterpriseNGR an independent member-led group established for the purpose of promoting and influencing an enabling policy environment for the Nigerian Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector. The Nigerian FPS sector comprises the Banking and Finance, Insurance, Pensions, Asset Management, Capital Markets and Green Finance, Islamic Finance, FinTech, Law, Accounting and Consulting subsectors.Our goal is to support the growth and development of Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services sector and the economy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.