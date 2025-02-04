WAIFC launches paper - International Financial Centers “Strategies for Attracting, Developing, and Retaining Talent”

WAIFC logo International Financial Centres “Strategies for Attracting, Developing, and Retaining Talent”.

The paper led by Luxembourg for Finance, in collaboration with WAIFC members explores strategies being deploying to address evolving workforce challenges.

In an era of rapid transformation... the ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent has never been more crucial.” — Lamia Merzouki, Chair of the Board of Directors, WAIFC

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From upskilling initiatives and cross-border talent mobility to the integration of artificial intelligence and sustainable finance expertise, the industry is adapting at an unprecedented pace.International financial centers play a crucial role in driving economic connectivity, facilitating the seamless movement of capital and financial services worldwide. However, the industry is undergoing profound transformation as digital technologies such as AI and blockchain redefine financial operations, ethical and ecological concerns shape sustainable finance, and the future of work continues to evolve post-pandemic. Themes such as remote working, meaningful personal development, deployment of talent internationally, future skills and alignment between personal and organizational purpose, are all having an impact on the talent market.This report provides a global perspective on the changing talent landscape in financial services, examining key challenges in recruitment, the impact of emerging technologies, and the best practices already in place. By championing innovative strategies in talent acquisition, training, and retention, the report aims to ensure that the financial sector remains resilient and well-equipped to navigate the shifting landscape.Commenting on the publication, Lamia Merzouki Chair of the Board of Directors, WAIFC stated:“In an era of rapid transformation, fuelled by digital innovation, sustainability imperatives, and shifting workforce expectations, the ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent has never been more crucial. Financial centers are not just places of business; they are ecosystems that foster expertise, innovation, and resilience in a global economy”.Lynn Robbroeckx, Secretary General, Luxembourg for Finance (coordinator of the paper) quotes:“This publication serves as a vital exploration of the strategies and best practices that international financial centers are deploying to address evolving workforce challenges. From upskilling initiatives and cross-border talent mobility to the integration of artificial intelligence and sustainable finance expertise, the industry is adapting at an unprecedented pace. At the same time, we must ensure that our financial centers remain attractive and inclusive, offering professionals meaningful career pathways, a commitment to lifelong learning, and an environment that fosters diversity and purpose-driven work”.Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of WAIFC, added:“WAIFC plays a key role in facilitating global collaboration on these issues. By bringing together leading financial centres to share insights and exchange expertise, we help shape a talent landscape that is fit for the future. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all our members that contributed to this important report, sharing their expertise and best practices. Through such collaboration we can shape a financial industry that remains competitive, forward-looking, and people-centric.”Read the paper, International Financial Centers “Strategies for Attracting, Developing, and Retaining Talent” here

