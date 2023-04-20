Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm announces formation of new Healthcare Specialty Practice Group

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm is proud to announce the formation of a Healthcare Specialty Practice Group (SPG).
The new practice group will centralize and expand on the Firm’s decades of experience developing innovative legal solutions across the spectrum of the healthcare community, including for physicians, nurses, technicians, therapists and IT personnel. The group will be led by Partners Meredith W. Barnette and Colleen F. Molner.
The Partners, along with a highly qualified team of paralegals and professional staff, will concentrate on strategizing and implementing best immigration practices for hospitals, medical providers of all sizes and other key healthcare infrastructure sectors in the Carolinas, the Southeast region and across the United States.
“We are thrilled to launch Garfinkel’s new Healthcare Specialty Practice Group,” Barnette said. “The group will focus on guiding our healthcare clients through the complex, ever-changing immigration process. Our team understands the nuances of the immigration system and the many ways in which it impacts healthcare workers.”
Barnette and Molner have practiced immigration law for almost 30 years, combined, and both have extensive experience leveraging creative approaches and industry-leading expertise to provide insight and legal advice. Molner is also certified as a specialist in immigration law by the North Carolina State Bar, the highest level of specialization attainable in the state.
“Our Firm is passionate about partnering with a wide range of healthcare providers and other related companies because their work is so important,” Molner said. “We look forward to contributing our healthcare immigration expertise to our existing and future clients’ short and long-term personnel and organizational needs.”
With 12 attorneys and more than 50 experienced paralegals and administrative personnel, Garfinkel Immigration is one of the largest law firms in the Southeast United States dedicated exclusively to the practice of immigration law.
Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm builds strong relationships with its clients based on trust and performance. The Firm is known for its responsiveness, close contact, partnership with HR managers and leadership and, of course, effectiveness in executing the legal work.
Garfinkel Immigration’s top priority is providing high quality legal service to the businesses and individuals it serves.
