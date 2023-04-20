NEW RECYCLING VIDEO ANNOUNCED BY THE PLASTICS PIPE INSTITUTE

“Our new animation video addresses concerns that the general public has about plastics recycling, and demonstrates the potential benefits to communities when recycled plastics are used in corrugated high-density polyethylene - HDPE - drainage pipe,” stated Daniel Currence, P.E., director of engineering for PPI’s Drainage Division. “This is a great educational tool that can be used to build recycling awareness and engagement by public officials and pipe users alike. It shows how the drainage infrastructure and recycling can be tied together – Connecting us to our Future. Recycling can benefit the infrastructure by providing material that is being reused to make corrugated HDPE pipe for storm drainage applications with a long service life while cutting waste and reducing the carbon footprint.”
According to PPI, the major North American trade association representing the plastic pipe industry, large diameter corrugated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe can be made with 40 percent PCR content. The association’s studies show that one standard 20-foot length of 48-inch diameter HDPE pipe containing 40 percent recycled HDPE resin will take between 1,600 to 2,200 discarded detergent bottles out of the landfill. The corrugated HDPE pipe industry is the largest plastics recycling sector in North America, using more than 600 million pounds of post-consumer resin annually in its pipe products for the past 5 years.
Available in sizes up to 60-inches in diameter, corrugated HDPE pipe is primarily used for underground stormwater infrastructure management and agricultural drainage projects.
