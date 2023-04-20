Recognizing the Anniversary of the ADA, Madison Heights has issued a Call for art celebrating disability rights

The artist will submit an art concept relevant to disability pride, and outline hOW members of the community can participate in the creation of the work.
People with disabilities are often left out of conversations about accessibility in their communities. Art is a way of bringing that conversation directly to residents who need to be part of it.”
— Steve Locke, Executive Director MISILC
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Disability Pride Month and the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Madison Heights has issued a Call for Entries for a large-scale art piece and exhibit celebrating disability rights.
The winning artist will develop an engaging, large-scale art concept relevant to disability pride and/or rights, and will outline a process by which members of the local community can participate in the actual creation of the work onsite at the Madison Heights Civic Center Park on Saturday, July 22nd. The art piece will ultimately be placed in the Madison Heights Library upon completion. Artists may also submit works to be considered for display during the exhibit which runs from July 1 - July 31, 2023.
The project is a collaborative effort between the Madison Heights Arts Board, Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council (MISILC), Disability Network Eastern Michigan (DNEM), and Ciel, a Michigan-based muralism company that has produced permanent large-scale works in Detroit, downtown Farmington, downtown Tecumseh, and Traverse City, among other locations. “Community-driven art gives residents a chance to come together and turn a public space into something beautiful and meaningful,” noted Madison Heights City Councilmember, Emily Rohrbach.
The focus on disability pride and advocacy also elevates the voices and perspectives of people with disabilities and puts a public spotlight on issues related to the disability community. "With this program we want to showcase diversity and promote inclusion. We want to provide the opportunity for all individuals to open their hearts and find their passion through art," said Kelly Winn, Chief Executive Officer DNEM.
Submissions for both the large-scale piece and the gallery exhibit can be provided digitally or via hard copy, and will be accepted through May 15, 2023. The winning artist will be chosen by the members of the Madison Heights Arts Board, Disability Network Eastern Michigan, and Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council and will be notified in June 2023. The exhibition will be assembled in July during the observance of Disability Pride Month. More information and how to enter can be found at www.misilc.org/madison-heights-art
