Military Warriors Supports Combat-Wounded Veterans

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret.) in 2007, Military Warriors Support Foundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combat--wounded heroes and their families with a smooth and successful transition into civilian life.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development, including awarding mortgage-free homes and payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, families receive family and financial mentoring to give them the best opportunity for long-term success.
One way to support our nation’s heroes is by donating a used or unwanted vehicle to the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Vehicles4Heroes program. When a vehicle is donated, the proceeds directly benefit the lives of our combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses, and their families. The vehicles or other donations are sold at auction, and the proceeds go directly to Military Warriors Support Foundation. This program is available nationwide.
Military Warriors Support Foundation handles the process entirely, from arranging the pickup of the vehicle to managing the title transfer process. In addition to personal vehicles, they also accept airplanes, tractors, boats, ATVs, RVs, and motorcycles! And they accept all of these in any condition, even if it’s not currently operational.
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit MilitaryWarriors.org
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.