Historic Black Homesteaders & Off-Grid Living Conference to Be Held on May 19th - 21st in Villa Rica, Georgia

We are so passionate about ensuring our communities have access to information and resources regarding food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainable living.”VILLA RICA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Homesteaders & Off-Grid Living Conference is set to take place on May 19th - 21st ,2023 in Villa Rica, Georgia. (30 minutes outside of Atlanta.) This conference will bring together homesteaders, food growers, agricultural experts, off-grid living experts, and sustainability advocates from around the country to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities faced by Black homesteaders.
— Ghazi Muhammad, Founder of Black Homesteader Conference
The conference will feature a variety of workshops, seminars, and panel discussions focused on topics such as sustainable building, renewable energy, hydroponics, permaculture, beekeeping, vermiculture, canning, and self-sufficiency. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and learn from experienced homesteaders and off-grid living experts.
It will be hosted by Kayaneh's Sunset Ranch, a for-profit organization dedicated to empowering and educating people in our community who are interested in homesteading and off-grid living. The organization’s mission is to provide resources and support to those in our community who want to become more self-sufficient and sustainable.
“We are so passionate about ensuring our communities have access to information and resources regarding food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainable living." Said BHC Founder and CEO, Ghazi Muhammad. "We are bringing together in one space, Kayaneh’s Sunset Ranch in Villa Rica, Georgia, some of the most educated, most talented, most brilliant minds in the agricultural space!
For more information and the conference visit blackhomesteadersconference.com
