Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,736 in the last 365 days.

Historic Black Homesteaders & Off-Grid Living Conference to Be Held on May 19th - 21st in Villa Rica, Georgia

We are so passionate about ensuring our communities have access to information and resources regarding food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainable living.”
— Ghazi Muhammad, Founder of Black Homesteader Conference
VILLA RICA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Homesteaders & Off-Grid Living Conference is set to take place on May 19th - 21st ,2023 in Villa Rica, Georgia. (30 minutes outside of Atlanta.) This conference will bring together homesteaders, food growers, agricultural experts, off-grid living experts, and sustainability advocates from around the country to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities faced by Black homesteaders.

The conference will feature a variety of workshops, seminars, and panel discussions focused on topics such as sustainable building, renewable energy, hydroponics, permaculture, beekeeping, vermiculture, canning, and self-sufficiency. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and learn from experienced homesteaders and off-grid living experts.

It will be hosted by Kayaneh's Sunset Ranch, a for-profit organization dedicated to empowering and educating people in our community who are interested in homesteading and off-grid living. The organization’s mission is to provide resources and support to those in our community who want to become more self-sufficient and sustainable.

“We are so passionate about ensuring our communities have access to information and resources regarding food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainable living." Said BHC Founder and CEO, Ghazi Muhammad. "We are bringing together in one space, Kayaneh’s Sunset Ranch in Villa Rica, Georgia, some of the most educated, most talented, most brilliant minds in the agricultural space!

For more information and the conference visit blackhomesteadersconference.com

Cheyenne Muhammad
Kayaneh's Sunset Ranch
+1 602-752-6648
hello@sunsetranch.farm
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Historic Black Homesteaders & Off-Grid Living Conference to Be Held on May 19th - 21st in Villa Rica, Georgia

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more