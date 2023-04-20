Threat Intelligence Software Market: Regaining Its Glory | Lookout, McAfee, Cylance

Stay up to date with Threat Intelligence Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Threat Intelligence Software Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. The growth of the Threat Intelligence Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Lookout, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), Cylance Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United States), Alert Logic, Inc. (United States), SolarWinds Inc. (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Threat Intelligence Software market to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Threat Intelligence Software Market Breakdown by Application (Security Information and Event Management, Government, Risk and Compliance, Business Continuity Planning and Management) by Component (Solutions, Services) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
“In August 2022, Flashpoint Acquires Open Source Intelligence Leader Echosec System, this acquisition will bring best-in-class open-source, social media, and geospatial intelligence to Flashpoint, further differentiating Flashpoint’s offerings for national security, public safety, and commercial security teams’’
Definition:
Threat intelligence software refers to a type of cybersecurity software that helps organizations gather, analyze, and share information about potential cyber threats, such as malware, phishing attacks, and other malicious activities. It leverages various data sources, such as social media, dark web forums, and threat feeds, to provide organizations with actionable intelligence to identify and respond to potential threats proactively. Threat intelligence software may also incorporate machine learning and other advanced technologies to automate threat analysis and improve the accuracy and speed of threat detection and response.
Market Trends:
• Increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is driving the demand for threat intelligence software.
• Rising adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence solutions.
• Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in threat intelligence software.
• Growing trend of outsourcing threat intelligence services to third-party vendors.
Market Drivers:
• Need for real-time threat intelligence to identify and mitigate security threats.
• Growing demand for proactive and predictive threat intelligence.
• Increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks.
• Need for compliance with data protection regulations.
Market Opportunities:
• Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is creating new opportunities for threat intelligence software providers.
• Increasing demand for threat intelligence solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
• Emergence of new threat intelligence use cases such as insider threat detection.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Threat Intelligence Software Market: Cloud, On-premises
Key Applications/end-users of Threat Intelligence Software Market: Security Information and Event Management, Government, Risk and Compliance, Business Continuity Planning and Management
List of players profiled in this report: Lookout, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), Cylance Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United States), Alert Logic, Inc. (United States), SolarWinds Inc. (United States)
