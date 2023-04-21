MetalQuest Mining Corporate Update

The Company announces that due to some recent changes with the Company, management is pleased to present shareholders with a corporate update.

MetalQuest Mining (TSX:MQM)

We are extremely pleased with the 100% acquisition of the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore Project. Lac Otelnuk is one of North America’s largest undeveloped Iron ore projects in Quebec’s Labrador Trough.” — Harry Barr - Chairman and CEO