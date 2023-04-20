Earth Day: Win a Mango Power E through its Future Earth Art Contest – AI tools allowed

Global Portable and Residential Energy Company Encourages a Earth Day Participation through Art And Gifts Valued in USD$3,999
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mango Power, the global portable and residential green energy brand, has announced its participation in the 2023 Earth Day by unveiling the Future Earth Art Contest. An open invitation to showcase their vision of a brighter, greener future with renewable energy through art. The brand will be accepting submissions from April 21st to April 30th, and winners will be able to get a Mango Power E portable battery, valued at USD3,999, as well as vouchers valued at $500 discount for new subscribers. Those interested in participating can enter the brand’s Earth Day microsite in order to apply. More information can also be found in the brand’s Facebook and Instagram’s page.
Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide in 2022 than in any other year on records dating to 1900, a result of air travel rebounding from the pandemic and more cities turning to coal as a low-cost source of power. One of the most visible consequences of a warming world is an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. Heat waves, heavy downpours, and major hurricanes have increased in many regions.
That’s why Mango Power is encouraging its users to imagine a Zero Emissions future and use any medium available, from their handcrafted artwork to AI art tools, to submit their ideal Future Earth Art.
The Mango Power E is a high capacity, 3.5kWh battery. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected together to further increase capacity all the way to 28kWh. It provides 3kW output capability (expandable to 6kW) and supports 240v output to power heavy-duty appliances.
Known for its excellent product design and high amount of charging ports, Mango Power has incorporated 6 charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E to be suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users.
In the Mango Power E, input methods include AC Wall Outlet (Max 3,000W), Solar Panel (Max 2,000W, 60V-150V), EV Charging (EV1772), or Generators.
When it comes to output, the Mango Power E includes four 20A AC Output ports, six 24W USB-A Ports, 2 USB Type C ports (65W&100W), 1 Car Power Output at 12V/10A, 2 DC551 ports, and one AC RV Port of 30A.
The low noise and high temperature resistance of the Mango Power E are in part due to the high quality of its CATL LFP Battery cells. Being one of the highlights of the product, this premium range of battery cells are more durable, efficient, and safer than other market options. Testament to this quality are its longer lifespan of more than 6,000 cycles and its 5-year warranty. As it’s common in Mango Power products, the Mango Power E comes equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for energy performance tracking through its proprietary app.
Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power’s mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family make true a zero carbon emission future. More information visiting www.mangopower.com
Sale, Distribution or Commercial Enquiries
sales@mangopower.com
