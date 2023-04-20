TradeForexSA rebrands as FxScouts, aligning the South African site to the global FxScouts brand

tradeforexsa.co.za will become fxscouts.co.za on April 20 2023, fxscouts.co.za will continue to bring transparency to the South African Forex market
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2012, TradeForexSA was the first site in the FxScouts network of independent Forex broker review sites. From this single South African site founded 11 years ago, FxScouts is now available in 22 markets and 11 languages.
Over the last 11 years, the FxScouts network of Forex education and Forex broker review sites has built a reputation for journalistic integrity and honesty. Because FxScouts only works with the most responsible Forex brokers and only ever publishes impartial reviews, the brand is trusted by Forex traders around the world - from Mexico to the Philippines and from Tanzania to Sweden.
FxScouts' reputation for integrity and honesty is especially important in countries where regulatory oversight and enforcement has lagged consumer interest in Forex trading, allowing scams and predatory brokers to proliferate. With so many pitfalls for beginner traders in these markets, FxScouts has become an important and hugely beneficial resource.
With the FxScouts global brand now synonymous with trust and integrity, Bjorn Michels, CEO of the FxScouts network, felt it was the right time to begin the process of bringing the company’s local brands under the FxScouts umbrella:
“We are immensely proud of TradeForexSA’s growth over the years and look forward to welcoming it to the FxScouts brand. Beyond the new FxScouts logo, we will continue to produce high-quality content for traders and assist them in finding the best broker for their needs.”
The rebranding will take place today, April 20, 2023, and traders will find the change seamless. Aside from the branding and name change, the same team will be producing the same high-quality content, including reviews, news, podcasts, and education for Forex traders of all experience levels.
This is the first step in the journey to integrate our remaining local brands into the FxScouts brand. Brazil, India, Australia, and Malaysia will follow throughout the year.
About the FxScouts Group of Companies
Since 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers' interest in Forex trading. With the launch of the State of the Market report in 2019, FxScouts set a new standard for unbiased broker comparison. It continues to develop data-driven tools to assist traders in their comparison and learning. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity, and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.
