Appalachian RNG Conference Provided Attendees with Latest Industry Updates and Information

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The audience at yesterday’s first Appalachian RNG Conference certainly got their money’s worth.

Attendees to the sold-out event heard from a variety of speakers on how each is approaching the quickly evolving Renewable Natural Gas industry – an industry which 20 years ago was looked upon as a quaint way to lower carbon emissions.

Today, RNG is referred to by many as the fuel with no downside. And, as more and more companies become familiar with how RNG can benefit them, the RNG demand will only skyrocket.

“No one could have predicted the tremendous growth of RNG 20 years ago,” according to Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the H2-CCS Network, and a presenter at yesterday’s program.

“Current forecasts (on the expected growth in RNG usage) are at a point in time, and therefore do not take into account the multiple changes that are occurring in the market.”

Gellrich, in his Wednesday presentation, cited Market Growth Reports, which states the RNG industry in the U.S. in 2021 was worth $5 billion. At a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 42%, the industry will be worth $61 billion by 2028.

RNG’s flexibility in terms of how it’s used and by which industries can take advantage of getting involved with the fuel, is drawing companies big and small into the current frenzy.

Utilities to food processors, midstreamers to Big Oil, waste industry players to component suppliers – all have a stake in molding RNG usage to their particular needs.