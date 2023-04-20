SignMyCode.com is Now Offering DigiCert Code Signing Certificates at Affordable Cost

Worldwide Renowned DigiCert Code Signing Certificate is now on SignMyCode! Now Get DigiCert Code Signing Certs at Lowest Price at SignMyCode, Trusted Reseller!

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's biggest Code Signing reseller's product portfolio has increased to include DIGICERT® CODE SIGNING CERTIFICATES.

SignMyCode is proud to announce the addition of DigiCert Code Signing Certificates and DigiCert EV Code Signing Certificates to its suite of code signing products. With the addition of its world-renowned certificates, users can now enjoy the security of DigiCert's robust Digital Signing technology at unbeatable prices.

SignMyCode is one of the best Code Signing Certificate providers around the globe. Whether you need a regular code signing certificate or the highest level of authentication, such as an EV Code Signing Certificate, SignMyCode is your one-stop solution to get the best authentic and affordable code signing certificate.

DigiCert is the most reputed and world's biggest high-assurance certificate authority (CA) issuing digital security certificates globally. It’s trusted by so many Fortune 500 companies and government and financial sectors and SMEs.

Whereas DigiCert Code Signing Certificates are one of the prominent digital certificates in the entire industry and are relatively expensive to some extent.

But SignMyCode, an all-in-one Code Signing Certificate provider, has brought DigiCert Signing Solutions at affordable cost.

Most significant platforms support the DigiCert Code Signing Certificate, which enables you to sign any code across multiple platforms includes:

• Microsoft Authenticode

• Microsoft Office VBA Signing

• Apple OS X

• Adobe AIR Signing

• Mozilla Signing

• Visual Studio

• Windows Phone Apps Signing

• Microsoft Office 365 Signing

• Brew Code Signing

• Java, JAR Files

• Windows 8 &10 apps, Vista X64 kernel Mode, Windows Phone Apps

You can sign any executable file with a standard code signing certificate. But, for signing a driver for the operating system, you will need only DigiCert EV Code Signing Certificate.

It helps you to bypass the Windows SmartScreen Defender check. In addition, it provides below benefits:

• Ability to sign OS Drivers and align with Microsoft Partner Center for Windows Hardware.

• An instant build-up of brand reputation across all major and minor digital platforms.

• Leverage to code sign any executable file, including .exe, .dll, .app, .ps1, and more.

• Timestamping of software, scripts, and drivers to maintain their legitimacy after expiration of the certificate.

• Issuance of the private key in a Hardware Security Module for better protection.

About SignMyCode:

SignMyCode.com is one of the Cheapest Code Signing Certificate providers of respected certificate authorities Sectigo, DigiCert, Comodo, and Certera. At SignMyCode.com, our main vision is to provide the same Code Signing Certificate at less price with the best customer support.

We have been providing continual efforts in Code Signing and Digital Certificates Solutions from individual software developers to SMEs to secure their software, application, and codes from malware and cyber-attacks. We deliver the most authenticated Code Signing Certificate in diversified categories, including Individual Validation (IV), Extended Validation (EV), and Organization Validation(OV) from multiple global trusted and highly reputed certificate authorities such as Sectigo (Formerly Known as Comodo), Certera and DigiCert.

Located in Austin city in Texas, SignMyCode.com specializes only in Code Signing solutions provided by globally trusted and popular CAs, which are recognized by all the popular web browsers and Windows operating systems. Our trusted Code Signing Certificates aid in building the publisher's reputation across digital platforms, eliminating Unknown Publisher Warning, and intending to release tamper-proofed software that boosts software downloads, user trust, and conversion rates.

Why Choose SignMyCode for your Code Signing Certificate Needs?

• FREE Guides, Tutorials, and Instruction Manuals to efficiently complete the certificate lifecycle.

• Cheapest Pricing compared to other vendors.

• 100% Quality Assurance

• 30 Days Money Back Period

• Quick Validation and Issuance by Pro Code Signing Experts.

• 24 x 7 Customer Support via Live Chat & Email.

For any assistance or query, you can contact us through Live Chat on SignMyCode.com or via email at support@SignMyCode.com