Are HyFlex Models Legit? Education 2.0 Conference Reviews

This three-day education summit hosted experts and professionals in the education and learning sector to discuss their views on HyFlex in education.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The education system, learning from the discrepancies brought on by the pandemic, accelerated the adoption of the HyFlex model, which combines traditional in-person teaching with online learning.
A Hybrid-Flexible (HyFlex) course design is a course model that offers a combination of both physical in-person and remote digital learning options. In this course model, students have the flexibility to attend physical lectures and/or participate in online activities. In the online format, course materials are available in a variety of ways including pre-recorded videos, live streamed classes, and other interactive materials.
Unfortunately, while this model offers numerous benefits, such as increased flexibility and accessibility, it has also given rise to new and sophisticated scams that can undermine the integrity of education. Education 2.0 Conference's Winter Edition in the USA took place on December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, where panelists reviewed these scams and fraud in greater detail and discussed solutions that educational institutions can implement to prevent them.
One of the panelists on stage at Education 2.0 Conference highlighted course material piracy as another prevalent type of scam facilitated by the HyFlex model of education. This scam involves the unauthorized distribution and sale of copyrighted course materials, such as textbooks, lecture notes, and assignments. Course material piracy can significantly impact educational institutions, including lost revenue for publishers and reduced incentives for authors to create new educational materials.
Scammers may also create websites that mimic legitimate educational institutions and offer free courses. These courses may be of low quality, or they may not exist at all. Once students pay for the courses, the scammers disappear, leaving the students with nothing.
Shifting over to prevention measures to streamline the HyFlex model, educational institutions can invest in secure and reliable proctoring software that uses advanced technologies like biometric authentication, live monitoring, and screen recording. This can help to deter cheating and ensure the integrity of online exams.
Institutions can also train proctors to identify suspicious behavior and intervene if necessary. Additionally, institutions can use different proctoring methods to maximize effectiveness.
To prevent course material piracy, educational institutions can implement digital rights management (DRM) technologies to protect their copyrighted materials. DRM technologies can include digital watermarking, encryption, and access controls. Institutions can also use open educational resources (OER) and other free or low-cost alternatives to traditional course materials. This can help to reduce the demand for pirated course materials.
To tackle occurrences of credential fraud, educational institutions can implement blockchain-based solutions for credentialing and verification. This can provide a tamper-proof record of a student's academic achievements and prevent the issuance of fake degrees or diplomas. Institutions can also work with employers and other organizations to establish a network for verifying credentials.
