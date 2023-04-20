Wealthy People Choose Amazing European Sea Berry

Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative from Romania, Europe, is proud to announce the presence of their Sea Berry products under the brand Energyne Organic Superfoods at the FHA 2023 fair in Singapore, taking place from 25th-28th of April, 2023.
Sea Buckthorn, also known as Sea Berry, is a small berry with a unique taste, rich in vitamins and minerals, with more than 190 active elements. It is a superfood with a wide range of health benefits, from improving digestion to boosting the immune system, with anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties and known as a great source of omega-3, 6, 7 and 9 fatty acids. The berries are a great source of vitamin C, which helps to boost the immune system and fight off infections.
Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative is committed to providing sustainable and organic products that are good for the environment and for our health. We believe that organic and sustainable products are the future of food, and we are proud to be a part of this movement. Bio Cătina is specialised in organic Sea Buckthorn crops and products and is ready to reveal this incredible superfood to the wealthiest people in the world.
The Energyne Organic Superfoods products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and are 100% organic, vegan and gluten-free. They are also free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours.
The Energyne Organic Superfoods products will be available for tasting at the FHA 2023 fair in Singapore, and will soon be available in stores and online. Visitors will be able to learn more about these products health benefits.
Will the wealthiest people in the world choose to consume products made from this amazing small Sea berry?
Come to the FHA 2023 fair and find out more! You can meet us at booth no. 5K3-03!
About us
Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative, as a collective, we wish to share the goodness of this EU Organic Sea Berry super-fruit with the world through their certified organic Energyne Organic Superfoods products. Every inch of our 250-hectare land is put to use cultivating these small, bright orange spheres.
All our plantations are organically certified with SRAC CERT SRL. We also follow sustainable farming practices that benefit our community and environment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.