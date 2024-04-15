EU Organic Sea Buckthorn at Singapore's FHA Food & Beverage Expo 2024
EU Organic Sea Buckthorn is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming FHA Food & Beverage event, taking place from April 23rd to 26th.
I am absolutely thrilled about our participation in the FHA Food & Beverage Expo 2024. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our organic sea buckthorn products to visitors and potential partners.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This event is a highly anticipated expo for the food and beverage industry, and EU Organic Sea Buckthorn is thrilled to be a part of it.
— Mădălina Giurescu, President of Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative
As a leading producer of organic sea buckthorn products, Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative is eager to showcase its offerings to the people of Singapore. The team will be present at the event to introduce a range of high-quality, organic sea buckthorn products to attendees.
Sea buckthorn, often hailed as a miracle berry, offers a myriad of health benefits, making it a standout superfruit in the realm of wellness. Rich in vitamins C and E, omega fatty acids, and antioxidants, sea buckthorn supports a robust immune system, promotes healthy skin, and may even aid in heart health. What sets Energyne products apart is their organic nature; cultivated without synthetic chemicals, the sea buckthorn berries retain their natural goodness and environmental integrity.
The Energyne Organic Superfoods products not only encapsulate the healthful properties of the berries but also embody Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative's commitment to sustainable, chemical-free agriculture.
Discover for yourself how Energyne can enhance your health regimen and bring the natural efficacy of sea buckthorn into your daily life.
In addition to presenting Energyne products, Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative is also looking forward to meeting potential partners and distributors at the event. This as an excellent opportunity to expand our reach and establish new partnerships in the Singaporean market. Our team is excited to connect with like-minded individuals and businesses who share the passion for organic and sustainable products.
The FHA Food & Beverage event is a highly anticipated expo that brings together industry professionals, buyers, and suppliers from all over the world. Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative is honored to be a part of this event and invite everyone to visit our stand (booth 5d5 - 04, Hall 5) at the expo.
For more information about EU Organic Sea Buckthorn and our products, please visit our website www.euorganicseabuckthorn.com
The Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative is dedicated to bringing the extraordinary benefits of the EU Organic Sea Berry to a global audience through our certified organic Energyne Organic Superfoods products. Our mission is to meticulously cultivate these vibrant, bright orange berries on every inch of our 250-hectare farm, ensuring the highest quality and sustainability. All our plantations are organically certified with SRAC CERT SRL. We also follow sustainable farming practices that benefit our community and environment.
