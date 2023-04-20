3D Printing in Healthcare Market To Reach US$ 6.5 Billion By 2028 And Industry Growth Rate (CAGR of 15.1%)

Global 3D printing in healthcare market segmented on the basis of material, technology, application and end user.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “3𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global 3d printing in healthcare market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during 2023-2028.

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is extensively utilized in the healthcare sector to develop new surgical cutting, drill guides, prosthetics, etc., and create patient-specific replicas of bones, organs, and blood vessels. It is also used to make living human tissue or cells in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. 3D printing aids in the personalization and customization of medical products, drugs, equipment, etc. It also helps in reducing the operative risks involved during complex procedures, decreases the duration of anesthesia exposure, minimizes susceptibility to infections, etc. In line with this, 3D printing saves time, reduces costs, ensures effective delivery of medical services, etc. Consequently, it is gaining extensive traction in the healthcare industry across countries.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market?

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily driving the 3D printing in healthcare market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and the inflating need for regenerative medicines, stem cell solutions, and cancer therapeutics are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of 3D printing in liver modeling and the development of bone, tissue, medical implants, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the easy availability of bioprinting tissues and organs is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements in 3D printing, personalization, customization, etc., are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on marketing strategies and promotional campaigns and investing in R&D activities, which is projected to fuel the 3D printing in healthcare market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

• Polymer

• Metals

• Ceramic

• Organic

Breakup by Technology:

• Droplet Deposition

o Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Technology

o Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

o Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

• Photopolymerization

o Stereolithography (SLA)

o Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

o Two-photon Polymerization (2PP)

• Laser Beam Melting

o Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

o Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• External Wearable Devices

o Hearing Aids

o Prosthesis and Orthotics

o Dental Products

• Clinical Study Devices

o Drug Testing

o Anatomical Models

• Implants

o Surgical Guides

o Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

o Orthopedic Implants

• Tissue Engineering

Breakup by End User:

• Medical and Surgical Centers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Institutions

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Desktop Metal Inc.

• EOS GmbH

• Formlabs

• Materialise NV

• Organovo Holding Inc.

• Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

• Prodways Tech

• Proto Labs Inc.

• Renishaw plc

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• and Stratasys Ltd.

