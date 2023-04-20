Chilled And Deli Food Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide By 2031 | Astral Foods Ltd., BRF S.A., Tyson Foods

Chilled and deli cuisine are ready-to-eat items that can be consumed quickly and kept at a low temperature.

Increase in working individuals is encouraging the sales of ready-to-eat-foods, therefore boosting the growth of chilled and deli food sector.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chilled And Deli Food Industry is likely to expand significantly in the future due to increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods. Chilled and deli food has become an essential component of the customers' lives. Furthermore, change in lifestyle demographics is a driving element in the chilled and deli food market growth. The global chilled and deli food market size was valued at $888,628.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,639,968 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the pies & savory appetizers segment accounted for approximately 28% of the global market in terms of value.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for ready-to-cook food items and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the global chilled and deli food market. However, use of nitrates and nitrites in deli food products causes cardiovascular problems, which in turn, hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in middle-class population, economic growth, and urbanization would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The players operating in the global chilled and deli food market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their chilled and deli food market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Astral Foods Ltd., BRF S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Samworth Brothers Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc, Waitrose & Partners, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, and 2 Sisters Food Group

By product type, the pies & savory appetizers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global chilled and deli food market, due to its popularity and rise in consumption across the globe. However, the prepared salads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for healthy food alternatives by the consumers to maintain proper health.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The chilled and deli food market segments are on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into meats, pies & savory appetizers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads, and others. By packaging, the market is segmented into tins, cans, plastic packs, cardboard, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, food service outlets, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of chilled and deli food market analysis for region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by Europe.

-> On the basis of chilled and deli food market trends in 2021, the hypermarkets/supermarkets in distribution channel segment accounted for approximately 25% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4%.

-> Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031 in the chilled and deli food market forecast period.

->In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 27% share of the global market.

-> Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Deli meats are ready-to-eat meat or poultry products. The majority of the deli meats are cured meat, chemical additives are added to the meat to extend the shelf life and to eradicate the growth of microorganisms. A single serving of cured meat contains 500mcg of nitrates. Potassium nitrate and sodium nitrite are the most commonly used curing agents, and they assist in maintaining the redness and color of the meat.

