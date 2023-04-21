Fan2Stage adds Ticket Sales Option for Artists

Artists, entertainers and musicians that have a following can now sell tickets for live stream events.
It felt like we were in an old movie where people got the telegraph of the horse race and bet on the replay on the radio hours later”
— Josh Snodgrass M.D.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the pandemic began, the entertainment industry has changed. Fan2Stage was created to keep fans connected to entertainers, comedians, talk shows and bands no matter where they were playing. The idea was that live stream shows need to hear from fans and other platforms were confusing, distracting or both. Fan2Stage is a simple platform that lets fans connect without little tiny pictures, chat boxes or noisy feedback loops. Just real cheering, laughing and applause from real fans.
"When the first version of Fan2Stage was released it was evident that we were on the right track" says founder Scott Bourquin. After testing it on his own show CoolToys TV, he learned that it wasn't perfect. First was the problem of latency delay. Scott would say something on the show and fans didn't hear it for up to 180 seconds. Live Stream wasn't really "live". "It felt like we were in an old movie where people got the telegraph of the horse race and bet on the replay on the radio hours later" said co host Josh Snodgrass.
Latency delay was a real issue. After testing every live streaming service they could find, Josh and Scott figured the technology wouldn't work. But then chunked cmap was announced. This was a faster multi platform live streaming technology that would let talk shows at major studios cut the delay to less than a second or two. At the same time Fan2Stage invested in faster servers and worked on making the code more efficient to reduce the delay on their side.
As the discussions continued with bigger names it became clear that Fan2Stage needed more than a virtual tip jar. Big bands and big shows were looking at the technology so restricted ticket sales were explored. Eventually it was clear that ticket sales needed to be a Fan2Stage option and it is being added to the new version which is about to go into beta test. Someday band may not need to waste time in a bus to hold a great concert. Instead they could hold a virtual concert enjoyed by fans at homes, bars and clubs around the globe thanks to the patented pending Fan2Stage technology.
If you have a live stream show and want to hear from your fans virtually, Fan2Stage thinks they have the answer.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.