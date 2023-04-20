Fan2Stage Announces V2 Beta Test Program

Live-stream entertainers can join the beta program for a new version of Fan2Stage.
We are committed to providing the best experience for our users and we believe that the feedback from our Beta Test Program will help us do just that.”
— Scott Neal - President Fan2Stage
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan2stage, the leading online platform for connecting artists and bands with their fans, is excited to announce the launch of its Beta Test Program for Version 2. The Fan2Stage beta test program is looking for artists and bands to test the new version and provide feedback. The beta team at Fan2Stage is offering a one year premium subscription at no charge for artists and performers that join the beta test program.
The new version of Fan2stage includes a variety of new features and improvements, such as a streamlined user interface, improved search capabilities, and enhanced fan engagement tools. The Beta Test Program will provide artists and bands with the opportunity to experience the new version and provide feedback to help shape the future of the platform.
"We are excited to launch our Beta Test Program and invite artists, comedians and bands to be part of the process," said Fan2stage President Scott Neal. "We are committed to providing the best experience for our users and we believe that the feedback from our Beta Test Program will help us do just that."
The Beta Test Program is open to all artists and bands who are interested in testing the new version of Fan2stage. Participants will be given access to the new version and will be asked to provide feedback on their experience and get a full year free. Fan2Stage was built with the simple purpose of connecting fans to performers any where in the world. Playing in a small club in Turtle Town Tennessee and have fans in Los Angeles? Fan2Stage lets those fans cheer you on.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.