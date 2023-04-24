Award-Winning Business Coach Ronald Osborne Reveals Key Insights from 675 Entrepreneurs on the Road to Business Success
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned business coach, Ronald Osborne, has just released the results of an eye-opening survey involving 675 entrepreneurs that delve into the secrets of business success. The study offers fascinating insights into the mindset of successful entrepreneurs, uncovering the necessary ingredients for business growth and longevity.
The survey found that a surprising 85% of respondents believed that a modest initial investment of 10,000 dollars is sufficient to kickstart a business[1]. This challenges the common assumption that starting a business requires substantial financial resources and offers a glimmer of hope to aspiring entrepreneurs with limited capital.
Another intriguing finding from the survey showed that 68% of entrepreneurs recommended staying committed to a struggling business for at least 24 months [1]. This demonstrates the value of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity, highlighting the importance of giving businesses time to find their footing and overcome initial hurdles.
One of the most significant takeaways from Ronald Osborne's study was the overwhelming consensus on the importance of marketing: a staggering 94% of respondents agreed that every business should invest in marketing efforts [1]. This emphasizes the crucial role marketing plays in raising brand awareness, reaching target audiences, and driving sales.
Ronald Osborne comments, "Our survey has uncovered valuable insights into the mindset and strategies of successful entrepreneurs. The results highlight the importance of persistence, strategic investment, and the critical role of marketing in achieving business success. We hope these findings will serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs."
The Majority of startups fail, there is no surprise there. However, it doesn't have to be the case. Many entrepreneurs could benefit from the advice a business coach can provide. Helping them make better decisions to ensure the success of their business.
