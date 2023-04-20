Chicory Market - Massive Growth Ahead | Cargill Incorporated, COSUCRA, Delecto Foods

Chicory Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research Chicory market with self -explained tables and charts in presentable format.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Chicory market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Chicory Market Breakdown by Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Health Care Products, Medicines, Others) by Type (Chicory Root, Chicory Leaf, Chicory Flour, Roasted Chicory, Chicory Inulin, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by Packaging (Jar, Bottle, Pouches, Others) by Form (Powder, Granules, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Chicory market size is estimated to increase by USD 379.64 Million at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 705.9 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Chicory Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Chicory market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cargill Incorporated (United States), COSUCRA (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), REILY FOODS COMPANY (US), Royal Cosun Group (Netherlands), BENEO Gmbh (Germany), Xi'an Rainbow Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Anwel Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (India), Pioneer Chicory (India), Starwest Botanicals (United States), Organic Herb Trading Co. (United Kingdom)
Definition:
Chicory is a plant that is grown for its roots, leaves, and flowers. The chicory market refers to the production, distribution, and consumption of various products that are derived from the chicory plant. The roots of the chicory plant are roasted and ground to make a coffee substitute or additive. Chicory root coffee has a bitter taste and is often mixed with regular coffee to create a unique flavor. It is also used as a natural sweetener and prebiotic fiber supplement.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for natural and plant-based food and beverage products
Market Drivers:
Increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising demand for healthy food and beverage options
Market Opportunities:
Growing demand for chicory root extract in the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Chicory Market: Chicory Root, Chicory Leaf, Chicory Flour, Roasted Chicory, Chicory Inulin, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Chicory Market: Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Health Care Products, Medicines, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Chicory Market?
• What you should look for in a Chicory
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Chicory vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Cargill Incorporated (United States), COSUCRA (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), REILY FOODS COMPANY (US), Royal Cosun Group (Netherlands), BENEO Gmbh (Germany), Xi'an Rainbow Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Anwel Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (India), Pioneer Chicory (India), Starwest Botanicals (United States), Organic Herb Trading Co. (United Kingdom)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Chicory
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Chicory for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Chicory Market
Chicory Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Chicory Root, Chicory Leaf, Chicory Flour, Roasted Chicory, Chicory Inulin, Others)
Chicory Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Health Care Products, Medicines, Others) (2022-2028)
Chicory Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Chicory Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Chicory Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Chicory Root, Chicory Leaf, Chicory Flour, Roasted Chicory, Chicory Inulin, Others)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Chicory
Chicory Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Chicory Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.