Illustrators of the Future Welcomes Award-Winning Artist Brian C. Hailes as its Newest Judge
Illustrators of the Future winner and award-winning artist Brian C. Hailes is welcomed into the ranks of esteemed Illustrator Judges.
I hope to pay forward some of the benefits of my experience as a working artist in the field and genres that I’ve come to adore, ”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Writers and Illustrators of the Contest Administrators welcome Brian C. Hailes, Illustrators of the Future winner in 2002, published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 18, into the ranks as one of its esteemed judges for the Illustrators of the Future.
— Brian C. Hailes, Illustrators of the Future Judge
When asked, Hailes considered being a judge “an exciting honor.” He continued, “Having won the competition in 2002 and occasionally working with the teams at Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., ever since, I’ve grown an appreciation for their commitment, work ethic, and marketing prowess, and I look forward to continuing that relationship.”
Since winning the competition in 2002, Hailes has authored and illustrated over 60 titles, including three illustrated novels, Avila, Defender of Llyans, and Blink, two graphic novels, Devil’s Triangle and Dragon’s Gait, and many short stories and children’s books. He also illustrated the 2012 Girl of the Year books: McKenna and McKenna, Ready to Fly, the 2015 Girl of the Year: Grace & Sylvie: A Recipe for Family (American Girl), and Continuum (Arcana Comics), which New Line Cinema optioned in 2012.
In his own words, “I hope to pay forward some of the benefits of my experience as a working artist in the field and genres that I’ve come to adore, namely illustration, fantasy, and science fiction. To forge an art-related career path in publishing, editorial, or entertainment nowadays requires a certain amount of grit, knowledge, discipline, and love for the craft. The up-and-comers ought to know it.”
Hailes now joins the elite panel of contest judges past and present, including legends Edd Cartier, Echo Chernik, Ciruelo, Bob Eggleton, Will Eisner, Larry Elmore, Frank Frazetta, Jack Kirby, Paul Lehr, Moebius, Stephan Martiniere, Shaun Tan, and Tom Wood. For a complete list of Contest judges, go to writersofthefuture.com/illustrator-judges/
L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest (www.writersofthefuture.com) to provide a means for aspiring writers to get that much-needed break, with the first volume released in 1985. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created.
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award and has now become the largest, most successful, and most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in contemporary fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have produced 39 anthology volumes and awarded over $1 Million cumulatively in cash prizes and royalties.
Listen to Brian on the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast at on.soundcloud.com/VZF4Z.
To find out more about Brian, go to www.hailesart.com.
