Toronto-based non-profit organization Runwayto will host a fashion show on July 21st, 2023

Runwayto will host a fashion show on July 21st, 2023, featuring six talented designers, 40 models, and three artists, at Parkdale Hall.
Where fashion meets compassion”
— RunwayTO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runwayto, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting emerging fashion designers and artists, is proud to announce its upcoming fashion show on July 21st at the Parkdale Hall in Toronto. The event will feature six talented designers, 40 stunning models, and three exceptional artists who will captivate the audience with their creative vision and artistic flair.
Runwayto's mission is to provide a platform for designers and artists to showcase their talents and connect with industry professionals. Our organization is dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the fashion industry, as well as empowering young creatives to achieve their dreams.
“We are thrilled to host this exciting event and showcase the best of Toronto's fashion scene," said Clarisse Guidoux (Head of Communication), Runwayto. Our designers, models, and artists are among the most talented and innovative in the industry, and we are honored to have the support of our amazing sponsors, including Orange Model Management, Flow Hair Care, White Balance Photography, Evolve Magazine, Biz Fashion, Signature Media, Keystoke Solutions, My Agency Pal, among others.
With stunning runway shows, live music, and captivating performances by some of Toronto's most talented artists, the event is sure to be a feast for the senses. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with some of the most talented and influential industry professionals. From established designers and stylists to renowned fashion editors and bloggers, you'll be in the presence of true experts in the field.
