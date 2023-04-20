Read more about A “Conversation on Victims’ Rights,” April 25, 2023, at Georgia State University

ATLANTA - Join us April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. for a “Conversation on Victims’ Rights,” an event planned for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) 2023, which will be celebrated April 23-29, 2023.

This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change,” and we’re called to amplify the voices of survivors of crime and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they’ll be heard, believed and supported.

April 25th, the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS) is partnering with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and Georgia State University to conduct a “Conversation on Victims’ Rights.”

Rita Rocker, the Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services says this is one of the events planned to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week where victims’ rights and services available to victims will be discussed.

“At the Georgia Office of Victim Services we ensure victims are notified of changes in the status of offenders, that victims’ voices are heard, and they are aware of the role they have in the parole process. On April 25th, we hope to engage crime victims, educate them and encourage their active participation. We work every day to enhance our processes to ensure the victim is supported,” states Rocker.

“We hope to raise awareness of the services our office provides through this event,” she added.

The event will take place at Georgia State University, April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Student Center East, 55 Gilmer Street, Atlanta, GA 30303.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will livestream the event on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GAParoleBoard

For more information contact Communications Director Steve Hayes at 404-657-9450 or [email protected]. Learn more about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles at pap.georgia.gov.