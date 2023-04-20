Renova Energy Wins SunPower 2022 Excellence in Solar Design & Installation Award

2022 SunPower Award for Excellence in Design & Installation
Renova Installation on Palm Desert Home
The combination of SunPower’s industry-leading products plus our reputation as desert solar specialists ensure that our residential installations are as beautiful and as they are energy efficient.”
— Vincent Battagalia of Renova Energy
PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renova Energy a Palm Desert, CA based solar installer, has received the Excellence in Solar Design and Installation award from SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider, for an exceptionally well-designed and deployed solar project commissioned in 2022. The award recognizes solar installations that exemplify the company's commitment to outstanding system aesthetics, quality, performance and customer satisfaction.
“We are inspired by our dealers that go above and beyond to install solar systems that not only achieve customers’ savings, sustainability and resiliency goals, but also provide a beautiful addition to the home’s overall aesthetic,” said June Sauvaget, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at SunPower.
The winning project in Palm Desert, CA consists of a 60-panel award-winning solar system that is expected to $450K in savings over 25 years. The residential solar system is specifically engineered to perform in unique desert conditions.
“We put our full trust into Renova Energy knowing that their expertise in desert living is second to none,” stated the owner of the Palm Desert home. “The customer service, the communication and the quality of the installation were outstanding. We are thrilled with the performance and are loving our new solar powered home!”
“Renova Energy is honored to receive the 2022 Excellence in Design and Installation Awards from SunPower,” said Vincent Battagalia of Renova Energy. “The combination of SunPower’s industry-leading products and our reputation as desert solar specialists always maintaining high-quality work and customer service help ensure that the residential installations we provide are as beautiful as they are energy efficient.”
For more information on Renova Energy call (760) 278-7996 or visit renovaenergy.com
About Renova Energy
Renova Energy Corporation is America’s first professionally accredited solar company and an award-winning SunPower Elite Dealer in the Southern California and Arizona deserts. Renova Energy holds the titles of National Residential Dealer of the Year, Regional Top Producer, and Top Design awards for both residential and commercial installations. Renova Energy is more than 300 local employees strong and has performed nearly 10,000 solar installations. Renova Energy also features an expert in-house cleaning, maintenance, and repair division, RenovaPLUS, as well as a professional in-house solar roofing division, RenovaROOFS.
