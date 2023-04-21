Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Christmas Gift $5000 for Travel

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn $5000 for Travel The Sweetest Christmas Gift www.TheSweetestChristmasGift.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn The Sweetest Christmas Travel Card to Gift www.5000forTravel.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn $5000 for Travel The Sweetest Christmas Gift www.TheSweetestChristmasGift.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented kids. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn $5000 for Travel The Sweetest Christmas Gift www.TheSweetestChristmasGift.com
R4Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kid program; participate in referral program to help and earn exclusive $5000 travel gift.
Love to Earn $5000 for Travel The Sweetest Christmas Gift ...Participate Today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self-fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
It's a Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution, The Sweetest Christmas Gift; good for families and the community too.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Referrals to companies enable us to generate proceeds for our kid programs; and we appreciate participation by rewarding The Sweetest Christmas Gift; $5000 for Travel!"
Individuals who successfully participate in referral program can donate $2500 of Travel Reward to favorite nonprofit.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Want to make a lasting impression? Then, gift travel to change your loved ones life for good!"
About
Love to Do Some Good...and Earn The Sweetest Christmas Gift; $5000 for Travel. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs). Want to learn more? Visit www.TheSweetestChristmasGift.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.