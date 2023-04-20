Smart Engage: Revolutionizing Patient Engagement with Microsoft Azure Health Bot conversational AI

Our innovative Smart Engage platform, backed by Microsoft Health Bot, revolutionizes patient interactions, fostering better healthcare experiences and greater satisfaction” — Dr. Peter Catt

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Replikr, a leading provider of AI-driven health tech solutions, today announced the launch of Smart Engage, an innovative omnichannel booking and patient engagement platform that promises to transform the patient experience.

Smart Engage leverages advanced conversational AI and intelligent virtual agents to provide seamless, empathetic interactions with patients across multiple channels, including SMS, chat, phone, social media, and intelligent avatars. By offering a customized avatar, Smart Engage enables healthcare providers to personify their brand while delivering highly engaging patient experiences.

The platform's intuitive design ensures that patients receive accurate, real-time information about services, procedures, locations, hours of operation, and pricing. In addition, Smart Engage supports over 40 languages, making it accessible to diverse patient populations.

Healthcare providers can expect significant improvements in patient engagement and booking completion rates with Smart Engage. Compared to traditional online forms, the platform has demonstrated a remarkable 150% increase in patient engagement. This, in turn, leads to higher clinic revenues and greater patient satisfaction.

Smart Engage covers the entire patient journey, from enrollment and preventive care to appointment reminders, procedure preparation, and post-procedure feedback. Moreover, Smart Engage can be easily integrated with clinical systems, such as EHR, PMS, and RIS, using FHIR-compliant APIs or Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Healthcare providers using Smart Engage can anticipate a 50% reduction in cost-to-serve, a 20% increase in customer satisfaction, and a 15% increase in customer acquisition.

About Replikr

Replikr is a leading provider of AI-driven digital health solutions, focused on transforming the way providers interact with their patients. By leveraging the power of conversational AI, Replikr delivers innovative and engaging experiences that drive growth, efficiency, and patient satisfaction. Headquartered in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand, Replikr is committed to providing leading-edge solutions to clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.replikr.com.

Smart Engage Demo