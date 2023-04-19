Sparta Man Charged in Jackson County Motel Fire

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a motel fire last year in Bloomington Springs has resulted in the arrest of a Sparta man.

On May 13, 2022, TBI fire investigators joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Central Volunteer Fire Department in investigating a structure fire that occurred at the Highway 56 Motel on S. Grundy Quarles Highway. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire was incendiary. The investigation further identified Jacob Flatt as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On April 17th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jacob Steven Flatt (DOB: 06/10/2001) with one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Vandalism, one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Theft, and 10 counts of Reckless Endangerment. On Wednesday, Flatt was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.