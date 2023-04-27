LEADING LED MANUFACTURER FOHSE LAUNCHES THEIR LATEST LED GROW LIGHT FOR HOME GROWERS
FOHSE, the Future of Horticultural Science & Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights, creates lighting fixtures that enable previously unobtainable and unthinkable results.
The Pisces is a FOHSE grow light stripped down to its bare necessities. FOHSE has married affordability with the benefits of a full spectrum designed for a trusted, long-lasting LED fixture.
FOHSE continues to dominate as they release their new LED fixture for home growers, The Pisces
Since day one, FOHSE has been dedicated to constant research and development, delivering the highest quality best products to market,”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHSE, one of America's leading manufacturers of LED grow lights, is expanding its marketplace with the release of its high-performance LED grow light designed for home growers, The Pisces.
— Brett Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder of FOHSE
The Pisces is the latest LED created by FOHSE for home-growers and hobbyists, which can be used to grow a wide variety of plants. FOHSE developed the Pisces with the intent of providing a budget-friendly option focused on power, efficiency, and durability. Its innovative design is perfect for hobbyists, and horticultural homebodies alike, featuring points of articulation that allow a seamless user experience.
This fixture series comes in 700W and 900W options offering potential photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) values of 2494 umol. At these light intensities, The Pisces provides the power needed to push any cannabis cultivar to its potential for yield and quality. Its IP 65 certification ensures total protection from the ingress of dust and protection against low-pressure water jets.
The Pisces is available exclusively through authorized retailers, at a price (including shipping) of $899.99 for the 700W, and $1149.99 for the 900W. To find a Pisces near you, click here. To become an authorized retailer, click here.
Brett Stevens, CEO of FOHSE, says: “The team at FOHSE is excited to deliver a new, innovative product for home growers, our new Pisces LED light, that provides several benefits from energy efficiency to increase yields. Since day one, FOHSE has been dedicated to constant research and development, delivering the highest quality best products to market, and now we get to deliver that same quality to consumers through our authorized retail partners. Our consumer product, The Pisces, is a huge milestone for FOHSE in designing and producing a product for consumers that has the power usually only seen in professional cannabis grow operations.”
For more information on FOHSE, please visit www.fohse.com
About Fohse:
FOHSE, the Future of Horticultural Science & Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights, creates lighting fixtures that enable previously unobtainable and unthinkable results. FOHSE’s sustainable and innovative first-of-their-kind products create a loyal customer base around the world. FOHSE was founded in 2015 and has sold multiple tens of thousands of lights to growers and cannabis brands around the world—without a single customer taking the company up on its promise of a refund if their yields did not increase. In 2022, Inc Magazine named FOHSE as the #19 fastest-growing privately held companies in America.
Leo Wilson
FOHSE, Inc.
PR@fohse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
FOHSE presents The Pisces 7&9: Official Promo