Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. Announces Channel Partner Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. announces a new Channel Partner program as an addition to its business strategy. This partnership includes providing the company’s Digital Engagement Engine and Managed Services as a service offering through its channel partners.
Digital and traditional agencies that are focused on providing market-specific content and digital strategies can now offer an additional service to the customers they represent. The services can be marketed under the name of the channel partner and recognize the partnership as a “powered by the Digital Engagement Engine” reference. This co-branded approach allows customers a trusted, single point of contact from their agency while gaining the upside of a service solely focused on driving growth.
The benefit to agencies is the increased capability of driving value for their customers while de-risking the investment in new technologies and staff. The managed service allows immediate scale into any vertical, including regulated markets.
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. is a managed services company providing digital activation and engagement solutions to companies that seek to optimize their digital customer engagement strategies. Our managed services are powered by a proven, proprietary tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine. This technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action—driving growth.
