Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 20, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
8:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually participate and deliver remarks at the fourth Leaders-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, convened by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.
Closed to media
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
